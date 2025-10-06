The Kangaroos have confirmed their 24-man travelling squad for the 2025 Ashes Series against England, with seven debutants and a host of selection questions.

Unlike previous World Cups, Pacific Championships or even Ashes series of yesteryear (this being the first in more than two decades), there are no warm-up games, or matches against opposition where a head coach might feel he can rotate his squad.

Instead, the Kangaroos go straight into the fire at Wembley Stadium and must win two of the three matches against England to claim the Ashes.

That means Kevin Walters doesn't have time or a chance to experiment, and instead must throw his assumed best 17 straight onto the park.

Here is the full 24-man squad:

Blayke Brailey, Patrick Carrigan, Nathan Cleary, Xavier Coates, Lindsay Collins, Reuben Cotter, Angus Crichton, Tom Dearden, Dylan Edwards, Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, Harry Grant, Keaon Koloamatangi, Zac Lomax, Mitchell Moses, Cameron Munster, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Jacob Preston, Gehamat Shibasaki, Lindsay Smith, Kotoni Staggs, Ethan Strange, Reece Walsh, Isaah Yeo, Hudson Young

Let's run the rule over each position.

Fullback

Options: Dylan Edwards, Reece Walsh

A two-horse race for the Kangaroos number one jumper.

While most would have picked James Tedesco for the squad, he is unavailable due to his brother's wedding and a knee operation, so it's incumbent Dylan Edwards up against Reece Walsh.

Edwards might be considered tough to drop for his standard consistency - although that lacked during the second half of 2025.

Even if Edwards was in form though, it would be nearly impossible to go past Reece Walsh. The Clive Churchill Medallist put together one of the great individual performances during the grand final against the Melbourne Storm on Sunday evening and should be a walk-up starter for Kevin Walters' side.

Walsh's biggest issue is closing the gap between his best and his worst, but his attacking skills are too much to overlook.

Verdict: Reece Walsh

Wingers

Options: Xavier Coates, Zac Lomax, Mark Nawaqanitawase

There are three options on the wing, and it'll be a tough selection either way for Kevin Walters.

You have Queensland Origin flier Xavier Coates, and Roosters rookie Mark Nawaqanitawase, as well as incumbent and New South Wales Origin player Zac Lomax.

Nawaqanitawase has been stunning in attack this year, but his defence has still left a little bit to be desired as he adapted to the code switch from rugby union.

That could ultimately cost him a spot in the side. If things go pear-shaped for the Kangaroos, he will almost certainly have a run at some point, but at this stage, his attacking talent and ability under the high ball isn't actually that far ahead of Lomax or Coates, who have the advantage in other areas.

Verdict: Xavier Coates, Zac Lomax

Centres

Options: Zac Lomax, Gehamat Shibasaki, Kotoni Staggs, Ethan Strange

Given we have picked Lomax on the wing, he is out of the running for a spot in the centres.

You could actually argue, given his ability to play either role, that the final spot in the backline comes down to Gehamat Shibasaki or Nawaqanitawase.

Shibasaki's performances in big games, whether Origin or the grand final on Sunday where he ran for over 200 metres though, mean he is nearly impossible to overlook.

Kotoni Staggs is also a guaranteed selection, with Ethan Strange to watch on as he learns about Kangaroos camp.

The Australians lost a number of centre options through either injury or international allegiance decisions in the lead up, but they can be quite comfortable with the options they will take to England for the resumption of the Ashes.

Verdict: Gehamat Shibasaki, Kotoni Staggs

Halves

Options: Nathan Cleary, Tom Dearden, Mitchell Moses, Cameron Munster, Ethan Strange

Maybe the biggest decision Kevin Walters will have to make is in the halves. He has four players who could all very realistically line up for the opening match of the series.

Cameron Munster is probably the most obvious selection. Queensland's captain is experienced at every level of the game and an absolute star.

He wears the number six.

The other three players could all slot in at halfback. Nathan Cleary's form over the second half of the year has been very strong as Penrith dragged themselves off the canvas to make the finals.

That might be enough to win him the start, although there will be plenty of temptation to play the Queensland winning halves combination.

We still expect to see Tom Dearden feature in this team though, with Mitchell Moses there as back-up.

Verdict: Nathan Cleary, Cameron Munster

Props

Options: Lindsay Collins, Reuben Cotter, Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, Keaon Koloamatangi, Lindsay Smith

The Kangaroos have two fairly obvious stand out options to start at prop, with Reuben Cotter and Tino Fa'asuamaleaui doing the job for Queensland at Origin level.

Both are now experienced at all levels of the game, and will likely be seen as the two to balance the platform for the green and gold.

There will certainly be temptation to starting the aggression of Keaon Koloamatangi on a potential Kangaroos debut, while Lindsay Collins and Lindsay Smith are also experienced as Kangaroos and will be in the mix.

Verdict: Reuben Cotter and Tino Fa'asuamaleaui

Hooker

Options: Blayke Brailey, Harry Grant

Blayke Brailey - after being named to the 2025 Dally M team of the year - is a Kangaroos in waiting and absolutely deserves his selection to the travelling squad.

He will be in the mix for a New South Wales Blues debut if he can find form in the 2026 season at a similar level to what he has played this campaign.

But when it comes to the starting number nine jersey for Australia, he is still behind squad vice-captain Harry Grant in the pecking order.

Verdict: Harry Grant

Second-rowers

Options: Angus Crichton, Keaon Koloamatangi, Jacob Preston, Hudson Young

While we considered Keaon Koloamatangi for prop, he is also able to play as a second-rower. His form has been in the middle third though so it'd be a surprise to see him start here.

That leaves three players in the mix.

Angus Crichton is the experience and should start the first Test for the green and gold on one side of the park.

Hudson Young was one of the best for the minor premiers this year and also played in Origin, so he gets the nod over Jacob Preston for the other spot, but the Canterbury edge forward has had a blockbusting series and might have a role to play at some point during this series.

Verdict: Angus Crichton, Hudson Young

Lock

Options: Patrick Carrigan, Isaah Yeo

This is an intriguing one, because at representative level, Isaah Yeo is a far better prop off the bench than he is lock in the starting side.

He works well in the Panthers system, but struggles as a link man at representative level.

Despite that, he is the captain, so will start somewhere in this team, and it won't be at prop.

Patrick Carrigan still has an enormous role to play, but Kevin Walters is backed into a corner here.

Verdict: Isaah Yeo

Who makes the bench?

With the run on-side picked, attention can turn to the make up of the bench.

Exactly what make up Kevin Walters will run with remains to be seen. Can he afford a utility and a specialist hooker?

We are going to say no.

Tom Dearden has filled the role of utility excellently for Queensland in the past, so should take the number 14 jumper, joined by three forwards on the pine.

Keaon Koloamatangi, coming off a blockbusting season for the Rabbitohs and able to play in the middle and on the edge, should be a lock, alongside Patrick Carrigan for about a thousand obvious reasons.

The last spot is far less certain, but will likely go to a middle forward. The need to have a specialist edge player on the bench when Reuben Cotter or Koloamatangi can shift out is negligible - it means Jacob Preston probably misses the side for the first Test.

Instead, we are going with the aggression and experience of Lindsay Collins ahead of Lindsay Smith for the final spot on the bench, with Blayke Brailey to perform 18th man duties.

Likely team for first Test

1. Reece Walsh

2. Zac Lomax

3. Gehamat Shibasaki

4. Kotoni Staggs

5. Xavier Coates

6. Cameron Munster

7. Nathan Cleary

8. Reuben Cotter

9. Harry Grant

10. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui

11. Angus Crichton

12. Hudson Young

13. Isaah Yeo

Interchange

14. Tom Dearden

15. Patrick Carrigan

16. Keaon Koloamatangi

17. Lindsay Collins

Reserve

18. Blayke Brailey

The rest of the squad

19. Dylan Edwards

20. Mitchell Moses

21. Mark Nawaqanitawase

22. Jacob Preston

23. Lindsay Smith

24. Ethan Strange