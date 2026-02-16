In the wake of Eli Katoa's frightening battle with a concussion, which left him with bleeding on the brain, the ARLC has confirmed it will be further cracking down on head-related injuries in a bid to promote greater player welfare.

When speaking with ARLC Chairman, Peter V'landys, Code Sports revealed that he has reached out to concussion specialists located in America to investigate new technology that will help combat the risk and give greater insight into head-related injuries in sport.

“We are investigating some technologies in the US at the moment, and we will be making a big announcement in the near future,” V'landys told Code Sports.

“We have done more work on concussion than anyone else. We have put in new processes to ensure our players are as safe as possible, and we will continue to do so.

“We have been working on something for over 12 months, and we believe it will be groundbreaking.”

Storm star Eli Katoa will miss all of the 2026 NRL season after a set of head knocks in quick succession played a role in a brain bleed and hospitalisation.

Katoa's first setback happened in the warm-up for Tonga in the Pacific Championships last year, where he collided with Lehi Hopoate, and was then cleared by Tonga's medical staff to continue in the match.

He then suffered another knock during the match, coming off for a head injury assessment, where his symptoms grew stronger.

V'Landys revealed he deeply empathised with Katoa's injury, saying an incident like that should never happen again.

“I will make sure we never have another Eli Katoa situation,” V'landys said.

“This whole thing has been heartbreaking.

“I haven't spoken to Eli, but at some point I will go down to Melbourne and see him.

“We all hope he is making a good recovery.

“I have been very vocal on player safety, and we will continue down that road.

“At times, it's not a popular decision, but the protection of the player is paramount.”

It isn't the first time the code has expanded in a search to find more data on concussions, with Kalyn Ponga travelling to Canada in 2023 to find out more on his string of head injuries, which he was later cleared to return for the Newcastle Knights.

It is a strong approach by V'Landys to crack down on players suffering from concussions, with significant attempts being made to make it the safest product possible for players.