Australia were dominant in their 26-6 win over England on the weekend, despite multiple Kangaroos describing their performance as “scrappy” at best.

While they'll be carrying momentum into next week's Ashes clash, they'll be doing so without their captain and star lock Isaah Yeo, who had succumb to concussion against England.

Lucky for the Kangaroos, however, they're about as stacked at the lock position as a team can be, but who should don the No. 13 jumper in Game 2?

Most rugby league squads would shift their utility in at lock, however, with their current No.14 being star halfback Tom Dearden, they likely should look elsewhere for Yeo's replacement.

This leaves stars like Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, Keaon Koloamatangi, Patrick Carrigan, and Reuben Cotter, while reserves in Jacob Preston and Lindsay Smith also prove as solid forward options.

Fa'asuamaleaui and Carrigan were dominant as props, and will be unlikely to shift out of their roles, despite excelling at lock for their respective clubs.

Cotter has been brilliant as an impact bench piece, and head coach Kevin Walters would unlikely want to lose his versatility off the interchange.

Koloamatangi has been electric since shifting into the middle for the South Sydney Rabbitohs, and could prove an unlikely beneficiary of Yeo's absence.

He would likely be the most convenient option at lock, and would cause the least commotion in the grand scheme of things for the Kangaroos.

This would mean one of Smith or Preston would likely shift into the side, with the former providing more depth in the middle.

If the Kangaroos did decide to go down this route, they'd likely see few hiccups as they prepare to claim the Ashes series against England next weekend.

Proposed forward pack

8. Patrick Carrigan

9. Harry Grant

10. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui

11. Angus Crichton

12. Hudson Young

13. Keaon Koloamatangi

14. Tom Dearden

15. Lindsay Collins

16. Reuben Cotter

17. Lindsay Smith