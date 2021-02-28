Canberra lock Corey Horsburgh was reported for two shoulder charges in separate trial games on Saturday.

The 23-year-old was already in doubt for round 1 because he was caught drink-driving, but could be set for a longer stint on the sidelines if he is found guilty for the two incidents.

Raiders co-captain Josh Hodgson said that sometimes Horsbough’s emotions get the better of him.

“He just wears his heart on his sleeve, and probably sometimes it just gets the better of him. He’s such a good lad.,” Hodgson said and reported by Troy Whittaker for NRL.com.

“As you can tell, sometimes his emotions get the better of him, and that’s something he’s got to manage as a footy player. You don’t want to be spending too much time on the sidelines.

“Hopefully his reports aren’t too bad. I didn’t really catch them, but I heard he had two. We’ll have a look in the week.”

The Raiders host Wests Tigers in round 1 on Sunday, March 14.