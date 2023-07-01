The QLD Maroons will likely only have two forced changes for Game 3 of the 2023 State of Origin series, and one of them appears to be locked in after Saturday's narrow win for the Canberra Raiders over the Gold Coast Titans.

In a game marred by a controversial no-try call for another Queenslander in David Fifita on the stroke of halftime, Corey Horsburgh all but rubber-stamped his ticket into the decider.

News Corp reported on Saturday morning that Horsburgh was all but a certain selection to replace the injured Thomas Flegler for the dead rubber.

Flegler is out with an injury, although likely to return in the coming weeks for the Brisbane Broncos.

Queensland had Horsburgh as part of their extended squad for Game 2 of the series, which saw the Maroons confirm they would win the shield with a game to spare in Brisbane.

Horsburgh, who has been a revelation in the number 13 jersey for the Raiders this year, played a 70-minute stint against the Titans, running for 113 metres, adding a pair of tackle busts and an offload, and getting through a staggering 55 tackles.

More importantly, he made it through the game uninjured and will now be in line to take on the Blues.

The only other change Queensland will need to make is to replace the suspended Reece Walsh at fullback.

With Kalyn Ponga confirming he is unavailable for selection, it means Gold Coast Titans' fullback AJ Brimson - who was on the wrong side of the scoreboard in Canberra - will be the likely selection in the number one jersey, adding to the single Origin he played in 2020 under Wayne Bennett.

Queensland's team for Game 3 in Sydney - to be played on July 12 - will be named on Monday.