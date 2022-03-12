The Melbourne Storm's season has gotten off to a horror start, with both Brandon Smith and George Jennings taken from the field inside the opening half an hour of their clash against the Wests Tigers.

Smith was the first to come from the field in the opening minutes of the game with what appeared to be a hand injury.

The New Zealand international hooker appeared to sustain the injury in the third tackle of the game on Joe Ofahenague. He played through for another minute and a half, pictured packing into a scrum with one hand before running off the field under his own steam almost three minutes later.

It has been revealed that Smith has a suspected fractured hand, with suggestions he could miss anywhere between three and six weeks of action.

Brandon Smith out for the game with a suspected fractured left hand suffered in this tackle. If confirmed return to play can be as quick as 3 weeks (surgical stabilisation w pins/plates speeds up recovery) with the majority falling in the 3-6 week range pic.twitter.com/bsX2zOz43D — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) March 12, 2022

Harry Grant will return for the Storm next week, meaning it should be a straight swap in the number nine jumper.

Smith was pictured in a sling upon his return to the interchange bench.

Jennings meanwhile was brought to a standstill in a non-contact injury during the 24th minute, clutching at his knee after a run on the edge.

Fox League sideline reporter Jake Duke said the on-field tests had immediately identified a probable ACL injury for Jennings, who will have scans on Monday to confirm the severity of the injury.

"Not good news from the Storm bench," Duke said.

"The early diagnosis with George Jennings after assessing that knee is they think an ACL injury, which is the worst-case scenario."

An ACL injury would leave Jennings out for the remainder of the season, with Dean Ieremia the most likely replacement.

The 15-man Storm outfit were trailing the Tigers 8 points to 4 shortly before halftime.