Over the past few months, international eligibility has become a hot topic due to a number of big-name players boasting dual eligibility.

AJ Brimson and Billy Smith have pledged their allegiance to England. Payne Haas has confirmed that he will be swapping the Australia jersey for the Samoa jumper ahead of the 2025 Pacific Championships.

As Australia and Samoa await a decision from Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow and Tino Fa'asuamaleaui on who they will be representing, Valentine Holmes has confirmed that he was also considering playing for another nation other than Australia before going down a season-ending shoulder injury.

A member of Australia's World Cup squad in 2017 and 2021, Holmes has revealed that he was considering playing for the Cook Islands at the end of the year to represent his mother's heritage.

"I was considering playing this year if this [shoulder injury] didn't happen. The Pacific nations," Holmes said on The Unscripted Show.

"You know, David and Andrew Fifita, a few years ago, 2017 or 2018, how they decided they were going to play for Tonga and give back to the heritage for their family.

"I wanted to hopefully try and do that and let young players know there's a pathway also to play for the Cook Islands and your home heritage, and I know my mum would definitely be proud and excited."

Coming to the back end of his career, the move would have seen him add a wealth of experience and skill to the Kuki's roster.

Other players who are eligible to represent the Cook Islands include Brendan Piakura, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Davvy Moale, Francis and Michael Molo, Marata Niukore, Jordan Rapana, KL Iro, Mason Teague, Reuben Porter and Xavier Willison.

Zero Tackle understands that Dolphins halfback Isaiya Katoa is also eligible to represent the Cook Islands along with Australia, Tonga and the New Zealand Kiwis.