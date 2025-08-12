Promising young Canberra Raiders forward Trey Mooney has decided on his playing future, agreeing to a multi-year deal to join the Newcastle Knights, contingent on one condition.

Less than a week after the Knights tabled him a three-year offer to join the club, Newcastle Knights Juniors and Zero Tackle understand that Mooney has agreed to sign with the side after meeting with assistant coach Blake Green last Tuesday.

However, the deal is contingent on the direction of the coaching staff and who will be coaching in 2026.

As previously reported, Zero Tackle understands that the contract will see him earn between $500,000 and $600,000 a season.

It is understood that the Parramatta Eels and St George Illawarra Dragons were also in the mix for his services; however, the Knights have always been considered the favourites to land him.

An Under-19s NSW Blues representative and former member of the Australian Schoolboys team, Mooney recently inked a long-term contract to remain in the nation's capital until the end of 2027.

However, the 23-year-old has been on the lookout for more game time, having spent the majority of his career as either the 18th or 19th man for the Raiders, and only playing if there were injuries or suspensions.

Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart recently opened up on Mooney's future, admitting that he wanted to keep the forward but didn't want to derail his development. Stuart's view is that Mooney deserves to be playing in the NRL.