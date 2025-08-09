The frontrunner to sign Trey Mooney, the Newcastle Knights, have upped their chances to land the Canberra Raiders forward by tabling him a three-year contract offer.

Recently granted permission by the Raiders to explore his options elsewhere, multiple sources have told Zero Tackle that the Knights have tabled him a three-year contract which will begin in 2026 after he toured their facilities earlier in the week.

Zero Tackle understands that the contract will see him earn between $500,000-$600,000 a season.

It is understood that the Parramatta Eels and St George Illawarra Dragons were also in the mix for his services; however, the Knights have always been considered the favourites to land him.

An under-19s NSW Blues representative and former member of the Australian Schoolboys team, Mooney recently inked a long-term contract to remain in the nation's capital until the end of 2027.

However, the 23-year-old has been on the lookout for more game time, having spent the majority of his career as either 18th or 19th man for the Raiders and only playing if there were injuries or suspensions.

Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart recently opened up on Mooney's future, admitting that he wanted to keep the forward but didn't want to derail his development as he deserves to be playing in the NRL.