Melbourne Storm coach Craig Bellamy has opened up on his disappointment at missing out on Zac Lomax's services for the 2026 season.

The Parramatta Eels and the Melbourne Storm's legal battle over Lomax has reached an agreement that he will not enter the NRL until 2028.

Storm coach Craig Bellamy spoke in a press conference, where he said he was disappointed with the decision, but wishes Zac the best and to see him back in the NRL soon.

"That's the decisions being made now, I think. So at the end of the day, we're obviously disappointed that we couldn't get Zac here," Bellamy said.

"He's a quality player, but even more than that, he's a quality person; he's a really good kid. I thought he would have fit in here really well. But more than anything else, you know, we're disappointed for him.

"I'm not quite sure what happens now with him.

"I'm just disappointed for him, and hopefully it works out, and he's playing again somewhere soon".

With pressure building between the two clubs ahead of their clash on Thursday, Bellamy responded to the questioning of whether it would play a role in the on-field feud between the 2009 Grand Finalists.

"We haven't really spoken about that at the end of the day, that's off-field stuff, tomorrow night is on-field stuff, so yeah, it's different."

The Storm also released a statement where chairman Matt Tripp said it wasn't the outcome he was hoping for, and wished Zac the best in his endeavors.

Tripp also said he isn't ruling out Lomax in a purple jersey forever, indicating they will be monitoring his situation closely in 2027.

“We are disappointed for Zac and for the game of rugby league. Zac is a star player and quality person who will now remain on the sidelines until 2028,” Tripp said.

“We hope to see Zac return to the NRL in the coming years and haven't ruled out the prospect of Zac playing for the Melbourne Storm in the future.

“The way Zac has handled himself through this elongated process has been incredible, and we wish him every success in whatever he decides to do in the coming years.”

Bellamy considers Lomax's omission from the code for two years a great loss to the sport, saying he believes it to be a shame that he will be sidelined for an extended time and potentially snapped up by a different sport.

"I think everyone in the game would like to see him staying in our game, he's an Origin player, he's played for Australia.

"As I said, he's a quality player, but he's a quality person too, and to lose him to another code would be disappointing.

"I just hope, you know, he gets to do what he really wants to do now, but at the end of the day, if we lose in the rugby league, that's going to be a loss."

The Eels will travel to Melbourne to take on the Storm at AAMI Park on March 5.