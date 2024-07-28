St George Illawarra Dragons head coach Shane Flanagan has explained the reason behind fullback Tyrell Sloan being axed to the NSW Cup last weekend.

Less than two months after inking a contract extension with the Dragons through to the end of 2026, the club's primary fullback was dropped to the NSW Cup last weekend playing his first match in the reserve-grade competition since 2022.

Sloan's demotion came after he has struggled with inconsistencies in football, in particularly on the defensive end.

In nearly every match this season he has lacked on the defensive end, making several costly mistakes. However, the bright side is that he has been a weapon in attack, especially at the start of the 2024 campaign.

His axing sees him become the latest regular first-grader dropped to the NSW Cup, following winger Mikaele Ravalawa and centre/second-rower Jack Bird.

“He is fine,” Flanagan told The Daily Telegraph.

“He knows it's a journey. He knows what he has to work on. We're taking some steps this year but there is a lot more to be taken.

“It's defensively (for Sloan). I have to make sure the first grade team is a chance of winning and we have the best team out there. At the moment he needs a stint in reserve grade."

After scoring nine tries in the NRL this season, it was inevitable that he recorded a four-pointer in his NSW Cup return - running the length of the field off the 20-metre restart.

Still only 22, it is unknown if he will be called up for next week's clash against the Canberra Raiders after the team failed to ignite anything in attack, falling 32-12 to the defending premiers.