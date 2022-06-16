Former New Zealand Warriors prop Matt Lodge is reportedly desperate for an NRL return, but the competition are refusing to budge on the salary cap value that has been set for that to happen.

Lodge left the Warriors after gaining a release some weeks ago, but as yet, has not secured a new deal.

The sticking point is that the NRL have set a nominal salary cap value of around $20,000 per game for Lodge to be signed, but no club have that kind of money available.

Each passing week erases money from the value they will have to pay Lodge, but it's unclear if any club will be able to afford him before the transfer deadline passes on August 1.

It's understood the Manly Sea Eagles, Melbourne Storm and Parramatta Eels have all expressed some level of interest for Lodge.

The Daily Telegraph reports that Lodge has now met with salary cap officials to understand the process of him getting back into the competition, while NRL CEO Andrew Abdo has also stated that Lodge would be able to play NSW Cup while he waits for an NRL deal to materialise.

“He called me because he was saying he really needed to play,” Abdo said.

“I said I was happy for him to come in, put his case forward and they can explain to you the rules. That has happened.

“It was just explaining how it works. He is very keen to play. We have offered him support. He can play [NSW] cup until he picks up an NRL contract.

“Everyone knows how the salary cap system works. It is pretty straight forward.”

Lodge's only appearance in sport since his exit from the Warriors was a second division Brisbane rugby union game.

He has since bought a house in Sydney and it's believed he wants to play in the New South Wales capital next season.