Returning to the field for the first time since Round 15, Manly Sea Eagles back-rower Haumole Olakau'atu's season is now over with a shoulder injury.\r\n\r\nDislocating his shoulder in Round 15 against the Gold Coast Titans, Olakau'atu left the field in agony against the Canterbury Bulldogs on Sunday afternoon, holding his shoulder in pain.\r\n\r\nIt has since been confirmed that he has dislocated his shoulder again, with the club announcing on Monday afternoon that his season is over and he will need surgery.\r\n\r\nPreviously missing more than a month of football due to his first dislocation, it is a significant blow to the Sea Eagles as they prepare for the back end of the 2025 NRL season and a possible run towards the finals series.\r\n\r\n"Our medical staff said to Haumole and myself when you dislocate your shoulder the first time there's around a 90% risk that you'll do it again," coach Anthony Seibold said during his post-game press conference.\r\n\r\n"We wanted to take that risk. He had six weeks conditioning and trained fully for the last two weeks. He just got his shoulder in an awkward position.\r\n\r\n"I would expect he will have an operation when appropriate. We won't see him again this year."\r\n\r\nThe Sea Eagles confirmed surgery will see Olakau'atu not ready for full contact until January, leaving him out of action for any possible finals run, as well as the end of year Pacific Championships.