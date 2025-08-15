Penrith Panthers captain Nathan Cleary has accused Melbourne Storm hooker Harry Grant of playing for the match-altering penalty during Thursday night's golden point thriller.

With scores tied in the dying minutes of the contest, Cleary appeared to have slotted the potentially game-winning field goal, only for referee Ashley Klein to award a penalty to Melbourne.

Replays showed Penrith forward Moses Leota had taken a half step to his left, and with Harry Grant taking a tumble in attempting to move and shut down the field goal, it was enough for a penalty to be awarded.

Fan consensus on the decision was split, with many believing Grant had taken a dive, while others were firmly in the camp supporting the Melbourne dummy half.

Penrith coach Ivan Cleary couldn't be pressed for major comment, simply suggesting Grant was too smart at both ends of the park, given he also went on to score the match-winning try in extra time, but then the coach told his son Nathan to "tell the truth" when quizzed.

The younger Cleary said it wouldn't have been an obstruction in general play, and that Grant played for the penalty.

“If that was in the field of play and you run a block shape, it wouldn't be an obstruction because they ruled that out,” Cleary junior said.

“If you're defending a three-man and you play for the obstruction, then they don't want that in the game, but for some reason, it's different for a field goal.

“I thought the blocking rule was brought in, so then people wouldn't stand next to the play-the-ball. Moses wasn't in that position.

“I don't believe that everyone can get behind me on that field goal. And then essentially Harry played for it because he knew he was going to get the penalty.

“But I don't think Moses moved at all either, so it was pretty frustrating.”

Grant, for his part, said he was only acting within the rules of the game.

“I think anyone in the game has seen that that's been policed numerous times and that's the rules in the game,” Grant said.

“Even the opposition boys, they were aware of it in the game and when it happened. If that's the rules, we stick to it. If we want to change it, come out during the week and change it.

“But I think anyone would agree that that's been policed numerous times throughout the year, and hats off to the officials for policing it the same way.

“I think there's been numerous occasions throughout the year where it's been awarded a penalty.

“There's probably some inconsistencies or confusion around it sometimes, but so long as that's the rule, it's black and white, take that forward.

“Even the players throughout on the field knew that they weren't allowed to be in that position.

“We all train for that, we all know the circumstances, we all know scenarios... everyone knows you're not allowed to be in that position and that's a hard one for sure, but that's just what's been policed throughout the season.”

The win leaves the Storm in second spot on the table and breathing down the necks of the Canberra Raiders in the chase for the minor premiership, while the Panthers are hanging onto a top-four spot, but that could change if the New Zealand Warriors defeat the St George Illawarra Dragons on Friday in Auckland.