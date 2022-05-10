The Round 10 teams are in, with all 16 teams ready to make the trip to the Sunshine* State for magic round.

It's an exciting time to be a rugby league fan, but with the teams announced, there is plenty to discuss in the next 72 hours as we lead up to the round getting underway.

Here are all the big talking points.

*Sunshine it may not be. The weather forecast is atrocious. Ah Queensland. Beautiful one day, perfect the next. Or something like that, anyway.

RELATED: All 16 Round 10 team lists

Tohu Harris is back... But on the edge?

Tohu Harris has been named by the New Zealand Warriors to make a long-awaited return from an ACL injury, although Nathan Brown swung a surprise by selecting him on the edge, rather than in the middle third.

It's an intriguing call to say the least.

Harris has been the heart and soul of the Warriors team for the last couple of years, and, for the most part, has played his best football in the middle third.

He simply turns up, rarely misses a tackle, churns through a mountain of works and in many ways is one of the best locks in the game - and certainly what the Warriors need - because of what he is able to bring to the team.

The Warriors middle third defence has been - let's be kind and say not great.

They leaked 70 on ANZAC Day, fell apart early against the Canberra Raiders before recovering and then let the Cronulla Sharks, with 12 men for over an hour, pile almost 30 on them.

That intensity, tenacity and willingness to stop points starts in the middle of the park, and if the Warriors can't do that, they aren't going to turn maybe games into wins.

Harris might be being eased back, but that should be done through less minutes, not a shift to the edge.

Nathan Brown's side desperately need him in the middle third.

AJ Brimson back to the halves, and the Titans questions continue

AJ Brimson will find himself back in the halves this week, with the call from Justin Holbrook raising eyebrows on Tuesday afternoon.

After a very average start to the season, Brimson was moved to fullback, and while it hasn't brought about better results - losses to the Penrith Panthers and Sydney Roosters over the last fortnight haven't been good - Brimson has looked a lot more comfortable than he did in the halves.

Brimson is the biggest attacking weapon the Titans have, and while he has played in the halves previously, there is little point him being there at NRL level, although it would raise further questions surrounding Jayden Campbell's role.

His kicking game isn't up to it, and what's more, at his best, he is one of the best fullbacks in the game, right behind the top echelon of James Tedesco, Ryan Papenhuyzen and Tom Trbojevic.

While the Titans desperately need wins, Brimson wasn't moved from the halves because it was working, and putting him back there against losses against high flying sides without any other chances to prove himself is almost mind boggling.

This was the week to see if Brimson at the back was the answer against the Dragons, but now we will never know.

Nicho Hynes shifts to fullback in surprise move

The Cronulla Sharks had a handful of options to replace the suspended William Kennedy. They could have moved Ronald Mulitalo or Sione Katoa to the back. They could have played Lachlan Miller. Kade Dykes was also an option if they received NRL approval for him to play.

Instead of any of that though, the highly touted and regarded move of Nicho Hynes to the halves has been put on ice, seemingly for the next two months.

He has been moved to fullback on the back of an exceptional performance in guiding the Sharks past the Warriors despite only having 12 men on the field.

He was able to orchestrate a 12-man team to score almost 30 points, and while his influence will still be felt at fullback, they have significantly weakened the halves with Braydon Trindall to now join Matt Moylan.

It's an intriguing decision, and Sharks fans will be sweating on it not blowing up in Craig Fitzgibbon's face.

When does Trent Barrett bite the bullet on change?

Trent Barrett has refused to change his misfiring team despite scoring just a single try and struggling at both ends of the park last Friday against the Canberra Raiders.

Of particular note is the role of Matt Dufty.

The former Dragons fullback, who is believed to be on the outer atg the club at the end of this year, has maintained his spot in the starting side despite there being other options available.

The push for Josh Addo-Carr, Jake Averillo or any other option to play fullback has been on for fans of the blue and white, and they only grew following last week's "effort" to tackle Matt Frawley who went straight past him with an extremely obvious dummy to score.

Dufty's attack might be strong, but his defence leaves plenty to desire, and it's that which has fans asking plenty of questions of Barrett.

Nikorima gets his start as the Rabbitohs work a replacement for Murray

Kodi Nikorima won't take long to feature for the South Sydney Rabbitohs following his sudden mid-season swap to the club during the week.

He has been named in the 14 jersey for this week's game with his old club the Warriors and will likely play an immediate role, whether that be in the halves, at hooker, or another position.

Jason Demetriou has already flagged that he is a chance of spending some time at fullback given Blake Taaffe has spent some of this week ill, while a third attacking option in the middle of the park could also see him utilised at some point during the game off the bench.

It comes as the Rabbitohs lose Cameron Murray to a shoulder and neck injury.

The club will use Jai Arrow in the lock role to replace him initially, with Siliva Havili retaining his role on what is an undersized bench.

Jack Bird remains on the edge as Griffin shows faith in Amone and Sullivan

Anthony Griffin has elected to name the same team who ran out in Melbourne last week, with Jack Bird remaining in the second row.

It's a move which has been called for since the moment Bird moved into the halves, although it was hard to argue after three straight wins.

Still, Bird moving to the halves, Talatau Amone moving to the halves and Jayden Sullivan joining the bench certainly wasn't the reason the Dragons lost, or had 40 points run up on them by the in-form monster that is the Melbourne Storm last week.

It took the Dragons tally to 23 years without a win in the Victorian capital, however, the club will be keen to avoid any sort of rot setting in.

And the way they were playing before that match, you'd have to assume they are more than just a subtle chance of doing that. Bird on the edge is the best way to achieve it.

Melbourne confirm plans to replace Ryan Papenhuyzen

The Storm have named Nick Meaney in the number one jersey, although that isn't confirmed as the way they will actually line up against the Penrith Panthers on Saturday evening at a sold out Suncorp Stadium.

In what will be a cracking day of rugby league finished off with a clash between the runaway premiership favourite sides as the halfway point of the season approaches, Ryan Papenhuyzen's absence has the potential to take away something from the weekend.

Melbourne coach Craig Bellamy told reporters on Monday that there was a chance Tyran Wishart would play at fullback, while also not ruling out breaking up incredible halves combination Cameron Munster and Jahrome Hughes.

That won't happen as it turns out, but don't be surprised if Meaney still starts on the wing.

If he does play fullback, then his role as Mr.Fix It for the men in purple will continue, and continue to prove just what an exceptional signing he is for the Storm.

Leilua, Watson, Haas, Capewell, Olakau'atu return to bring the magic

A short one to finish this week, but a stack of key players are returning for the biggest regular season round of the season.

Brisbane duo Kurt Capewell and Payne Haas will undoubtedly headline the troop of players given they are playing for the host club, but don't discount what Luciano Leilua, Connor Watson and Haumole Okakau'atu will bring to the side.

Ben Trbojevic being retained in Manly's centres is a going to shape up for a great Friday night clash as well against the Broncos.