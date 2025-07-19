After Canberra Raiders enforcer Corey Harawira-Naera suffered a frightening on-field seizure in 2023, many believed his career to be over.

However, despite being diagnosed with a heart condition that led to the requirement of an implanted defibrillator being inserted into his chest, the 30-year-old looks set to make his return to footy.

Two years after his heart scare, Harawira-Naera has been cleared by two cardiologists, who have green lit his goal to play rugby league again.

The Raiders, however, are less convinced.

It has been reported that Canberra are not willing to risk Harawira-Naera's health following the traumatic seizure that forced him out of the game.

The club would instead prefer him to medically retire, after paying his salary since the incident.

Harawira-Naera will instead leave the Raiders at season's end, with plans to join a new club in 2026.

The Daily Telegraph reports his manager, George Mimis, is in talks with two Sydney-based clubs, with one offering him a train-and-trial contract for next year.

“We're exploring all options,” Mimis revealed.

“Corey is not ready to retire so we're speaking to a number of clubs at the moment.”

It seems unlikely that we will see the once-damaging backrower don the lime green jersey again, however fans who have long awaited his return are not far off from seeing him lace the boots.