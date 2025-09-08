The final round of the 2025 season was cruel to a few players, with season-ending injuries across the park spelling doom for many stars.\r\n\r\nAnother victim of the Round 27 injury plague has been revealed, with news that Dolphins superstar Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow had suffered a Grade 3 MCL tear in Sunday's win over the Raiders.\r\n\r\nDespite looking likely to represent Samoa in the upcoming Pacific Championships, 'The Hammer' will now be forced to skip the event, after scans revealed the Maroon star's nasty injury.\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_225330" align="alignnone" width="2560"] BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - JULY 17: Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow of the Dolphins breaks away from the defence during the round 20 NRL match between Dolphins and North Queensland Cowboys at Suncorp Stadium, on July 17, 2025, in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\r\n\r\nHe was reportedly set to choose between playing for Australia in the Ashes series or Samoa in the Pacific Championships, seemingly opting for the latter before succumbing to the devastating knee injury.\r\n\r\nTabuai-Fidow will now spend his offseason rehabbing, with the hope of improving on the Dolphins' best season to date, which saw the third-year club finish 2025 with the best attack in the NRL.