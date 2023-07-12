The New South Wales Blues have put their best half of the 2023 State of Origin series together during the first of the Game 3 dead rubber to take a 18-10 lead into the sheds.

The eight-point lead for the Blues came about on the back of a half where they have controlled possession and territory, with an attack far more free flowing than what was experienced in Game 1 and 2.

New face Cody Walker has been among the best on ground for the Blues, being involved in everything on the left-hand side, while halfback Mitchell Moses has also orchestrated the kicking game nicely.

Bradman Best thought he had the opening try of the game in his first Origin touch, but was ruled offside by the bunker.

The Blues continued to control possession, only for Queensland to go back up the other end and score their sixth try of the series off a kick, with Cameron Munster chipping for Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, who knocked the ball back into the path of David Fifita.

Brian To'o would hit straight back for the Blues on the right-hand sdie, crossing in the corner off some nice work out of the middle.

The Blues then made the most of their attacking field position and dominance of the possession count to add another two tries.

Josh Addo-Carr's individual briliance would see the Blues extend the lead, with the winger breaking the line and then chipping over the top of AJ Brimson for himself to score.

It would then be a third try in just nine minutes as Cody Walker set up Bradman Best to cruise through a gap.

Despite the dominance on the field, the lead could have, and possibly should have, been bigger, with a Queensland try on the stroke of half time on the back of a piece of brilliance from Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow bringing things back to just a six-point gap.

A late penalty goal for Stephen Crichton took the lead back out to eight at the break.

Match summary

NSW Blues 18 (Tries: Brian To'o, Josh Addo-Carr, Bradman Best; Conversions: Stephen Crichton 1/3; Penalty Goals: Stephen Crichton 2/2) lead QLD Maroons 10 (Tries: David Fifita, Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow; Conversions: Valentine Holmes 1/2)