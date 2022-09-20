Brisbane Broncos prop Payne Haas has finally put months of speculation about his future to rest after claiming his fourth successive Paul Morgan medal as the club’s Player of the Year.

Haas used the club’s awards night to silence suggestions he was angling to leave the club, telling all present that he has no plans to walk away from Red Hill over any perceived contract issues.

He then went further, announcing that he would be withdrawing from any potential World Cup selection to focus on his own health and ensure his body and mind are fully-fit ahead of Brisbane’s 2023 campaign.

“I never said I wanted out of the club,” Haas said after claiming the club’s highest honour, as per the Daily Telegraph.

“I love the Broncos, I love the people here, I’ve made lifelong mates.

“I’m still contracted here until 2024, so I’m here and I want to do well at the Broncos.

“I’ve been here through the tough times, and I can see the good times coming.”

The uncertainty around Haas’ future sprung up in May when his management suddenly asked the club for an immediate release from his high-value deal – a request that was denied by the club.

Though there was plenty of friction around the timing of the reports, it was ultimately decided that both parties would return to discussions at the end of the season – but it looks like Haas has taken the initiative over questions of whether he believes he’ll stay.

“I do,” he said.

“I’m contracted here. Brisbane is good for me, I have my family here, my mum and dad are down the road.

“I’m pretty sure we can sort things out. (Management) are starting talks with the Broncos again and they’re pretty good, so I’ll see what happens. Fingers crossed they can work it out.”

Haas also spoke on his World Cup plans, putting an end to suggestions he was going to join the Samoan squad ahead of the Kangaroos, with his physical health and his family taking priority after his mother’s untimely jailing.

“It was hard to pull out of the World Cup,” he said.

“I spoke to Mal (Meninga) and told him I want to represent Australia. I was born here and I am an Aussie first.

“I was tossing and turning over it for a couple of weeks.

“I just thought this time now, especially with my body, it didn’t pull up well this year. With all the stuff going on with my family, I felt like I needed to be at home.

“As the older sibling, I feel I need to be there for my little brothers and give them guidance. I felt like that was more important than going over to England to play in the World Cup.”