Speculation surroudning Payne Haas' future has continued to swirl as rival interest in the young gun picks up.

Haas, who has played 92 games for the Broncos since his debut in 2018, is months away from hitting the free agency market in November. Off-contract at the end of 2024, Haas has reportedly attracted interest from the Canterbury Bulldogs, while the Broncos are more than keen to see him re-sign.

Now in his sixth season in the NRL, the 23-year-old is reportedly prioritising success over money when he looks to make a decision on his future.

Speaking to News Corp, Haas' manager Ahmad Merhi said that Haas was focused on achieving success.

“Payne wants to win premierships more than anything else,” Merhi said.

“For that to happen he won't be chasing ridiculous money. He understands that to be in a strong roster capable of winning a title, you can't have one player taking up too much of the cap.

“He doesn't want to win just one grand final, he wants to win a few of them.”

News Corp's Brent Read reported interest from the Bulldogs in Haas earlier in the week, but confirmed the Broncos are trying to keep the NSW prop.

“The Broncos are trying really hard to keep him, I spoke to him the other day, he is in no rush to make a decision and he's going to take his time," Read told Triple M Radio.

“There's been a little whisper going around that the Bulldogs were keeping a close eye on the situation, watching developments with Payne Haas.

“I just ran that by Tevita and he said he'd love to have him at the Bulldogs... but obviously with Payne, he said his overriding priority at the moment is to win a premiership with the Bulldogs.”

While Haas is garnering plenty of interest within the league, Rugby Australia has also reportedly offered a multi-million dollar deal to lure the young Bronco from the NRL.