It is understood that the South Sydney Rabbitohs have commenced talks with coach Wayne Bennet regarding his future at the club, however, a clause regarding Payne Haas could shake the foundation of the NRL yet again.

The Rabbitohs are eager to renew Bennett's contract for another year, amid reports linking him to the head coaching role at the PNG Chiefs.

Bennett rejoined the Rabbitohs last year on a three-year deal that runs through until the end of 2027.

“They're talking about an extension now. Those talks have been going on for a while. I think he will do at least one more year,” journalist Brent Read said on Triple M's NRL Daily.

“He's signed until the end of next year, so I think he'll do at least (until) 28.”

Speculation is now mounting that Haas has a get-out clause in his contract should Bennett leave the club before his deal expires.

It could mean the chance of Haas remaining at the Rabbitohs for the entire three-year term of his deal through to the end of 2029 is minimal.

South Sydney Rabbitohs CEO Blake Solly has addressed the reports linking Wayne Bennett to coaching another expansion side in its inaugural season, following his role leading Dolphins during their debut campaign.

“We understand the ARLC will be interested in Wayne taking a role with the PNG team but we are very keen for him to stay beyond his current deal,” Solly told Code Sports in October.

“Hopefully we'll have those discussions over this off-season.”

The recent signing of representative prop Payne Haas is also understood to have further strengthened the club's desire to extend Bennett's tenure.

Haas' manager, Ahmed Merhi, has been open about Haas' desire to play under Bennett again.

“The principal reason is Wayne Bennett. Wayne started his career, Wayne has remained a presence during his career and that relationship hasn't stopped regardless of where Wayne has gone,” Haas' manager Ahmad Merhi told the Sydney Morning Herald.

Bennett, who has won seven NRL and Super League premierships, is yet to claim a title with South Sydney.