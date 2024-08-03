Parramatta captain Clint Gutherson has emphasised that there is no animosity between boom youngster Blaize Talagi and the club.

Reeling from the disappointment of losing a promising talent to cross-town rivals the Penrith Panthers, Gutherson has vowed to continue to support Talagi for the remainder of the season.

And he'd be forgiven for breathing a private sigh of relief after the calls for him to move to centre to accommodate Talagi at fullback had grown louder of late.

Talagi secured a three-year deal with the Panthers from 2025, but he remains an integral part of Parramatta's plans until the season concludes with the Eels' chances of making the finals all but dead in the water.

“Disappointing (but) all credit to Blaize. We love the kid here. He's a great kid, really polite kid. He's got a big future in the game. We would've loved to keep him but rugby league's a weird sport. It's a business and Blaize thought for his career," lamented Gutherson.

Despite his imminent departure, Talagi's commitment to the Eels is still evident. Eels coach Trent Barrett chose to keep Talagi in the side against the Warriors, and he put in a stellar performance.

And while losing a star to a rival team always hurts, Gutherson declared that nurturing Talagi's talent is still a high priority, stating that he wanted to "help Blaize grow as a player over the next five weeks."

Gutherson was also a standout in the win over the inconsistent Warriors, a win that underscored a determination to play for pride as they approach the final rounds of the season.

“We've got nothing to play for but our pride and a bit of pride in the jersey,” Gutherson asserted.