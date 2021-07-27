CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 27: Addin Fonua-Blake of the Warriors is tackled during the round three NRL match between the Canberra Raiders and the Warriors at GIO Stadium on March 27, 2021, in Canberra, Australia. (Photo by Mark Nolan/Getty Images)

New Zealand Warriors front rower Addin Fonua-Blake failed to finish last weekend's clash with the South Sydney Rabbitohs, and the reason has become clear.

The 25-year-old took to Instagram overnight to share a video of the compound fracture to his finger, which is set to rule him out for a number of weeks.

The footage below seems to show a hold in Fonua-Blake's finger where the bone may have pierced the skin.

Fonua-Blake, who has only returned from a long-term injury in the past few weeks, has been one of the Warriors' best, playing 76 minutes in Round 18 following four injuries to Warriors' players which left them with just 13 men.

ADDIN FONUA-BLAKE
Prop
Warriors
ROUND 18 STATS
257
All Run Metres
5
Tackle Breaks
1
Offloads

NRL Physio said on Twitter that Fonua-Blake could be looking at a shorter recover if it was only a dislocation. However, the long-term option could end his season.

Fonua-Blake's injury joins a mounting list for the Warriors, with Wayde Egan and Tohu Harris having their seasons finished in Round 18 due to a shoulder and ACL injury respectively.

Round 19 then saw Fonua-Blake injured as well as Jack Murchie and Eliesa Katoa who went off for HIA injuries, while Matt Lodge also copped a charge, further straining the Warriors already stressed front row stocks.

The Warriors are all but out of finals contention, with coach Nathan Brown conceding in the post game press conference after their loss to the Rabbitohs that it'd be tough.

"I think that is starting to look beyond us now, if we are being truthful," Brown said.

"I'd like to say it is not but you get to a stage where there's only so many games left and for us we haven't had a win for a while and we lost some more troops today.

"For us it is more about what we did last week. We started to put things in place (against the Panthers) that is going to help us going forward but today I felt we went backwards a little bit.

"We knew coming in today it was going to be a difficult task but I just thought we could have made a better account of ourselves in the early 20 to 30 minutes of the contest."