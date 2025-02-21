Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has announced a $13.6 million investment into the St George Illawarra Dragons' Community and High-Performance Centre, a project set to transform WIN Stadium into a world-class sporting precinct.

Visiting the club's Wollongong base on Friday, Albanese highlighted the importance of community sporting facilities and their impact on both professional and grassroots sport.

“My Government understands the important role that community sporting facilities play in the quality of life for Australians,” Albanese told Dragons Media.

“Our investment of $13.6 million to the St George Illawarra Dragons' Community and High-Performance Centre will provide a base for the Dragons to deliver the next chapter for the Illawarra.

“This project will help build a better future for the Dragons, University of Wollongong, and the Illawarra community.”

A key focus of the new facility is increasing female participation in sport, with an estimated 6,000 additional women expected to engage in the region over the next decade.

The partnership between the University of Wollongong and the Dragons aims to strengthen community ties through programs, initiatives, and collaborative efforts.

Federal Minister for Sport Anika Wells emphasised the government's commitment to supporting women in sport.

“The Albanese Government is determined to bridge gender sporting gaps, and this investment in the Dragons' new facility will help more women and girls have access to more sport," Wells said.

“Having equitable male and female player facilities is what women in professional sport deserve.”

Dragons CEO Ryan Webb expressed his gratitude for the funding and excitement for what the facility will bring to the club and the community.

“On behalf of the Dragons, I'd like to sincerely thank Prime Minister Albanese and the Federal Government for believing in our vision and helping this project to become a reality,” Webb said.

“This Community and High-Performance Centre will bring all our staff, coaches, and male and female players together under one roof in a state-of-the-art facility that will take our preparation to the next level.

“The CHPC will also provide a significant boost to the local community via access to the NRL fields and community and education program spaces.”

The Dragons' High-Performance Centre is set to be completed by mid-2026, with plans to begin construction as soon as possible.