4 Canterbury Bulldogs vs Melbourne Storm: Viliame Kikau vs Eliesa Katoa

Potentially, the match of the round kicks off this year's finals series, with second vs third headlining Friday night footy.

While there are stellar match-ups across the board, perhaps none are as highly anticipated as the backrow battle between Viliame Kikau and Eliesa Katoa.

Both forwards are pivotal to their squad's push forward, and have been arguably the two best second-rowers in the NRL this year.

Kikau is the flashier of the pair and will certainly be aiming to get some big hits on his opposing backrower.

Katoa, however, is the more consistent forward and will be playing the long game against Kikau throughout the 80-minute clash.