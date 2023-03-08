The Gold Coast Titans have disclosed today that Kieran Foran's scans only reveal a sustained severe cork.

This news comes as a sigh of relief for Titans fans, as the original injury seemed to be far more serious. This means the Foran is more likely to play this week against the Dragons than before.

Named in the starting team, the Titans will wait until Sunday to make a decision on his availability. This will allow Foran to be given every opportunity to prove his fitness in time for the clash.

It was reported earlier in the week that Foran was worried his right knee was injured. However, this is not the case.

Foran spoke to Fox League post-match after the win against the Wests Tigers about his injury.

"I'll be alright... I'll get it assessed and go from there," he originally said.

"Obviously I had to come off because I wasn't able to run, but I'll get the medical team to have a look and we'll go from there."