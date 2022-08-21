Wests Tigers captain James Tamou has issued an apology after a late-game tirade directed at referee Ben Cummins saw the prop sent from the field.

The Sydney Roosters scored a monumental 72-6 victory over Tamou's Tigers, the win pushing the Roosters into sixth place, while the Tigers look certain to collect the club's first wooden spoon at season's end.

Following a missed knock-on in the final minute, Tamou snapped and labeled Cummins as 'f***ing incompetent', an outburst that not only saw the middle forward marched from the field, but could end his NRL career after 304 games.

Off contract at the end of the season, Tamou's verbal slashing could see him suspended for the final fortnight of the regular season, after Brandon Smith recently missed three weeks for labelling the referee a 'cheating b******' on field.

An apologetic Tamou fronted up to the post-match press conference to apologise for his actions, and admit that he allowed emotions to get the best of him.

“First of all I apologise for my actions towards Ben Cummins, they (the referees) do a terrific job,” he said during the press conference.

“The frustrations got the better of me, the emotions got the better of me. I’ll wear any criticism and be accountable for my actions.

“The actions aren’t acceptable towards the jersey, the club, the players trying their backsides off."

The former Panther and Cowboy claims he was embarrassed after the tirade, and believes he needs to set a better example for onlookers, especially his children.

“I took the easy way out and I’ve got to wear that all week now, wear the criticism, I’ve got four kids at home and that’s how they’re going to see how their dad acts.

“So I’ll wear the criticism all week, I have to be accountable for my actions because the actions aren’t acceptable and I’ve let everyone down.

“I’ve let myself down, I’m embarrassed. I’ve let a lot of people down.

“Instead of looking myself in the mirror and being accountable, I took it out on the wrong people and again that’s taking the easy way out. I’m obviously shattered.”

Despite being without a contract for 2023, Tamou is open to the idea of extending his playing career by one more year, though admits he doesn't like his chances at scoring a new deal.

“You give everything to this game. You don’t just turn up to training then go home and switch off. You’re a 24-hour player, you go home, recover, you eat, I love everything about that.

“I love dedicating my body to that, I’ve done it for so long and it’d be great to go around again but I’m also a bit of a pessimist and if that time comes where I’ve got to hang up the boots I’ll be a realist and go out and find a job.”

Tamou is set to front the judiciary early in the week as he learns whether or not he'll run out in an NRL jersey again.