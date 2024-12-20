A former player in the NRL and Super League competitions, Glenn Morrison, has revealed the best players he got the opportunity to play alongside throughout his career.

Recognised as a journeyman, Morrison played for six different teams throughout his career, which began in 1996 and ended at the end of the 2011 season.

These teams were the Balmain Tigers, North Sydney Bears, North Queensland Cowboys, Parramatta Eels, Bradford Bulls and Wakefield Trinity.

Able to play multiple positions, such as second-row, centre and five-eighth, he also played for NSW Country and the Exiles before transitioning to coaching, where he worked for three sides, including the Jamaican national team.

In an interview with Love Rugby League, Morrison put together a team of the best-ever players he played alongside. The team included players from several different eras, such as Ellery Hanley, Andrew Johns and Sam Burgess.

Glenn Morrison's Best 13 he played with

1. Tim Brasher

2. Matt Bowen

3. Timanha Tahu

4. Shontayne Hape

5. Lesley Vainikolo

6. Ellery Hanley

7. Andrew Johns

8. Joe Vagana

9. Terry Newton

10. Paul Harragon

11. Steve Menzies

12. Paul Sironen

13. Sam Burgess