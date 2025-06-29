George Williams has pledged to see out the 2025 season with Warrington but stopped well short of confirming he will remain in the Super League beyond that.

NRL clubs are circling, and a return to Australia looms as a genuine possibility.

The Wolves captain, who starred in Warrington's 24-10 win over Hull FC, fronted Sky Sports post-game and addressed mounting speculation about a potential NRL comeback. Despite his short-term loyalty to the club, Williams was candid about the lure of unfinished business on the other side of the world.

"There has been a lot of talk within the week, but there is nothing major to it," he said.

"There is a little bit of interest [from NRL] and I would be stupid not to listen to it. At 30, it's now or never. I have to think about whether it's an itch I want to scratch."

Williams played 32 games for the Canberra Raiders between 2020 and 2021 before his mid-season departure, a move that drew significant media scrutiny at the time.

Since returning to the Super League, he has rebuilt his reputation as a consistent playmaker and natural leader, earning the captaincy and guiding Warrington through a solid 2024 campaign.

The notion of a second crack at the NRL lingers.

"Warrington have been brilliant and I have been respectful to them and what will be, will be," he added.

"There are a lot of logistics to sort out, but at the minute I am open-minded."

With his current deal set to expire at the end of next season, some clubs in Australia have quietly begun testing the waters, mindful that experienced halves are always in short supply.

"I am not too sure [if I will be here next season]. I am committed to the team, I am the captain of the club. I will 100 per cent complete this season."