The Manly Sea Eagles have been forced into a late change for their Friday evening clash against the Parramatta Eels, with Ben Trbojevic ruled out due to illness.

Trbojevic will be replaced in the starting side by Corey Waddell, who had originally been named on the bench, but will now play in the second-row.

Caleb Navale joins the bench from the 19-man squad that was trimmed 24 hours before kick-off, while Michael Chee-Kam earns a reprieve and has, with the permission of the NRL, been recalled into the 19-man squad who will take on Parramatta at Brookvale.

Manly had already been forced into a change on Tuesday afternoon, with Daly Cherry-Evans away on State of Origin duty where he is captaining the Queensland Maroons.

Jake Arthur is the new halfback for the inconsistent Sea Eagles, who run into a Parramatta side forced to play without Zac Lomax and Mitchell Moses for the same reason, with the duo currently preparing for Game 1 with the New South Wales Blues.

Manly come into the clash desperate for a win with five on the board from their ten games to date, leaving them just outside the top eight, but with mixed form in recent weeks, losing four of their last six, but turning things around on the road against the North Queensland Cowboys last weekend.

Final lineups for the game will be confirmed at 7pm (AEST) on Friday evening - 60 minutes out from kick-off.