Given a standing ovation from nearly 60,000 fans and having his name chanted across Accor Stadium, Canterbury Bulldogs recruit Lachlan Galvin has reflected on the reception he received during his first match for his new club.

Wearing the No.23 jersey, Galvin received a reception that most rugby league players would only dream of when he entered the field with 23 minutes to go against the Parramatta Eels.

Applauded as soon as he stood up from the interchange bench, the former Wests Tigers five-eighth had an immediate impact on the match when he entered the field and even managed to cross the line for a try.

Although his name has continually found itself in the news headlines over the past three months, Galvin admitted that he is not only relieved to receive a warm reception but will cherish the moment for years to come as he attempts to lead the club to a premiership for the first time since 2004.

"It's something I'll cherish forever," Galvin said after making his debut with the Canterbury Bulldogs last week.

"It was (a relief) for the fans to get behind me (after) being here for a week only is pretty cool.

"That's all in the past now. I just want to come over here and play good footy and enjoy my footy, that is the main reason I play and the reason I want to be here.

"Walking over from the hotel was pretty cool. It's going to be a good journey and something I want to be part of."

Although his permanent position in the line-up has yet to be finalised, Galvin will accompany Toby Sexton in the halves on Sunday against the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

A victory will keep them on top of the NRL ladder, but they will be without Kurt Mann, Matt Burton, Max King and Stephen Crichton due to State of Origin commitments.

"I was very grateful Ciro put me in this early," the teenage star added.

"Whatever Ciro wants and whatever Ciro does I will back him, and whatever the team needs I will do.

"I just got in there and tried to earn the boys and Ciro's trust, by working hard and training hard is all I wanted to do.

"I've just got in every day and tried to learn as much as I can, asking as many questions (as I can) from the coaches and the boys and full credit to them.

"They bring me in under their wings and let me into the team and it was pretty cool to be in there and learning off the superstars and Ciro and all the assistants."