Despite their season ending last week, the Canterbury Bulldogs are still the most talked about club in the NRL, with their halves coming under scrutiny once again.

After reports of a potential halfback switch in 2026 in the form of Mitchell Woods emerged, NRL legend Braith Anasta has spoken out on his former club's halves prospects heading into next year.

Speaking with the Daily Telegraph's David Riccio, Anasta was vocal on his frustration with the Bulldogs current halves dynamic.

“I don't think Mitch Woods starts [in] Round 1,” Riccio said to Anasta on NRL 360.

“Put it that way, I think Matt Burton starts in the halves.”

Anasta then asked Riccio who would don the halfback jersey.

“And who's halfback?” Anasta asked.

“Well, probably Galvin,” Riccio said.

“He's not a halfback,” Anasta replied.

Anasta admitted he was “confused” by the halves fiasco, before holding back due to his former Bulldogs ties.

“I'm biting my tongue because people think I'm having a crack at the Bulldogs but really, I'm trying to work out what's going on there,” Anasta said.

“I'm trying to get to the bottom of it.”

Many have pegged Woods to be the club's future halfback, and with Phil Gould seemingly hinting at that being the case on 100% Footy, it seems like it's only a matter of time.

Alas, the young rookie is yet to make his NRL debut, likely meaning Galvin is the go-to guy for the Bulldogs in 2026, with doubts around Matt Burton's future with the club.