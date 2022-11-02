Just weeks after dismissing one member of the Fulton family, the Manly Sea Eagles have officially confirmed a contract extension for young talent Zac Fulton on a new two-year deal.

The young prop made his NRL debut in the Round 20 ‘Pride Jersey' game against the Sydney Roosters, coming off the bench.

The grandson of club icon Bob Fulton, Zac has come through the Sea Eagles Pathways Academy Program, playing Harold Matthews, SG Ball and Jersey Flegg for the club before representing their NSW Cup affiliate the Blacktown Workers Sea Eagles.

He has now extended tenure with the club until the end of the 2024 season, with a strong belief that he'll make the move to NRL mainstay in that time.

He's the third-generation Fulton family member to play for the club, with his father Scott and uncle Brett both representing the Sea Eagles in the past.

Fulton added to a remarkable 2022 campaign at the club's end-of-year awards presentation, taking home the Jake Trbojevic Rising Star award.

“Zac fully deserves this contract and we look forward to seeing him take his opportunities in first grade next year,” club CEO Tony Mestrov said in a club press release.

“He is a very good edge runner with a high work ethic. His toughness and aggressive style of play is certainly not lost on his teammates.”