Anthony Griffin has emerged as the frontrunner the St George Illawarra Dragons coaching job, reports The Sydney Morning Herald.

The Dragons presented a shortlist to the board with the experienced coach sitting at the top of the list.

Should Griffin be appointed, he will replace Dragon’s coach Paul McGregor.

Sources told the Sydney Morning Herald “one of Griffin’s strongest supporters is also one of his rivals for the job.”

Interim Dragons coach Dean Young worked alongside Griffin last year as the Tongan National Team’s assistant coach.

The Dragons said they want Young to stay on board as assistant coach if he doesn’t get the coaching position.

The NRL board held a meeting last Tuesday, where Dragons directors prioritised three main coaching criteria.

These coaching priorities included defence, discipline and a history of being involved in successful cultures.

With Griffin’s 23-years of coaching experience, it’s clear to see why he has the top spot.

Other names in the mix for the Dragons position include Newcastle Knights assistant David Furner and Roosters assistant Craig Fitzgibbon.

Fitzgibbon, however, is unlikely to leave the Roosters before the end of next season. But if he changes his mind, he may take Griffin’s spot as top choice.