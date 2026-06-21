Former NRL star and boxer Anthony Mundine is backing a bold new push into sports technology, investing in an artificial intelligence robotics company aiming to reshape how rugby league is analysed and coached.

Australian AI tech firm Prenten AI, alongside Mundine, has unveiled “K9” — a four-legged robot valued at around $150,000, designed to capture advanced performance data and deliver real-time insights for elite sport.

Mundine and his MGM co-founder Daher received delivery of their K9 robot from the United States a fortnight ago and are now preparing to engage with coaches across the NRL, AFL, cricket and soccer to explore how the technology can be integrated into training environments and match preparation.

The pair, through Mundine's Indigenous-owned company MGM and business partner Gosh Daher, have already begun approaching NRL clubs, including the Brisbane Broncos, St. George Illawarra Dragons and Canterbury Bulldogs to pitch what they believe is a new frontier in AI-assisted coaching.

The technology itself is designed to go far beyond traditional analysis tools. The K9 robots are capable of running at speeds comparable to Usain Bolt's 100-metre record pace, completing the distance in under 10 seconds. They can also perform backflips while carrying high-definition cameras capable of producing specialised 3D imagery of on-field action.

Integrated GPS tracking and biometric monitoring systems are also built into the unit, allowing coaches to track player fatigue, workload, and rehabilitation progress with a level of detail not previously available in team sport environments.

Mundine says the project stems from his long-standing understanding of in-game decision-making at the elite level.

“I've spent my whole life reading opponents, reading teammates and reading the game in real time,” Mundine said to the Sydney Morning Herald.

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“We've spent more than a year working on how this technology can capture those moments and give coaches information they've never had before.

“This isn't about replacing coaching instinct.

“It's about giving coaches another tool to make better decisions.”

From a technical standpoint, Prenten AI co-founder Sally Walkom believes the innovation could become a “game changer” for rugby league coaches.

“The idea is they carry cameras, and what we are proposing to do is use them in sport to capture a really rich data set around where the players and the ball are on the field in 3D,” Walkom said to the Sydney Morning Herald.

“That can be used by coaches to understand how players are interacting with each other at any given time.

“It's different to standard cameras because they capture 2D images, but this can provide a 3D depiction.

“Just as wearing an Apple watch has given us data on our lives and daily health, this technology can provide biometric data for individuals who may be returning from injury.

“This can absolutely help NRL teams. It's another layer of data.”

Prenten AI CEO Perumal described the system as a potential turning point in sports analytics.

“This can be the Moneyball effect,” Perumal said to the Sydney Morning Herald.

“We believe there is currently a lot of visual data that's not being captured by sporting teams.

“For example, you can have 3D images of how the winger and fullback are positioned and even kicking data for halfbacks.

“If you are the Dragons today, how do you compete with the Panthers, who have a great grassroots system?”

Daher believes the technology could ultimately help reshape competitive balance across the league.

“This is in the embryonic stage for sports analysis,” he said.

“We've been looking for the right technology to bring to clubs.

“We're in conversations with clubs across NRL, AFL, cricket and tennis, and the interest has been immediate.

“This fills a gap that coaches have been trying to solve for years.”

As clubs continue to understand new technology and the evolving pace of the modern game, the AI robots could reshape sports analysis and how the game is ultimately played.