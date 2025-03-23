The Brisbane Broncos have reportedly entered preliminary talks to lock down a key member of their spine despite him being continually linked with an exit from Red Hill over the past three years.

Failing to appear in first grade last season, Cory Paix was one of the highest-paid players in the QLD Cup competition on an estimated salary of $320,000 per season, and it seemed destined that he had played his final game for the Broncos.

Overlooked in favour of Billy Walters, Blake Mozer and Tyson Smoothy at the time, he was linked with several teams including the Canberra Raiders, Manly Sea Eagles, Sydney Roosters and multiple clubs in the Super League competition.

Turning down a move to the Northern Beaches as late as September, the Broncos were understood to be happy to let him leave and even granted him permission to speak with rivals from the end of 2023.

However, his fortunes have since turned around under the guise of Michael Maguire.

Starting at hooker in all three matches to begin the 2025 NRL season, reports have now emerged from The Courier-Mail that the Broncos have entered preliminary talks with his management over a contract extension.

“Cory's preference is to stay at the Broncos,” his manager Paul Hogan told the publication.

“He's had interest from a number of clubs, including teams in Super League, but he would ideally love to stay on at the Broncos."

Turning 25 in January, the dummy-half has made 47 appearances in the top grade since 2020 and is a former Junior Origin representative.

He is also one of 13 Broncos players off-contract at the end of the season, which includes Fletcher Baker, Selwyn Cobbo, Jack Gosiewski, Kobe Hetherington, Delouise Hoeter, Jaiyden Hunt, Corey Jensen, Israel Leota, Blake Mozer, Adam Reynolds, Martin Taupau and Kotoni Staggs.

“There's been several inquiries about Cory for the past 12 months and even this pre-season, he could have signed elsewhere, no doubt about that," Hogan added.

“But Cory is happily settled on and off the field in Brisbane and he never lost faith in his ability.

“He knew if he kept working hard, the wheel would turn and it has.

“The key is Cory can't be complacent now. He has to keep working hard under ‘Madge' (Maguire) and I'm sure he will.”