Dolphins forward Francis Molo is set to re-sign with the club on a deal worth $1 million over the next two years.\n\nCurrently off-contract at the end of the 2026 NRL season, the prop, who joined the Dolphins early last year after a messy release from the St George Illawarra Dragons, has been in negotiations over his future in recent times.\n\nThe Dolphins, who see him as a key part of their middle third rotation, have been in the mix alongside other clubs, but are now believed to have won the race for his sighnature per News Corp.\n\nThe two-year contract extension will ensure he remains at the Redcliffe-based club until at least the end of 2028, but intriguingly, it's believed he has accepted less money at the Dolphins than he was offered elsewhere.\n\nThe million-dollar deal is believed to have left around $100,000 or more per season on the table, with his earning potential believed to be around $650,000 per year if he went elsewhere.\n\nThe Dolphins, aiming to play their first finals series at the end of the year, have a stacked roster and the salary cap is tight. They likely would have had no wiggle room if Molo demanded more money.\n\nAs it stands, the likes of Tom Flegler, who has just returned from a two-year injury lay off due to nerve damage in his shoulder, Tom Gilbert, Felise Kaufusi, Morgan Knowles, Max Plath, youngster Elijah Rasmussen and former Knight Sebastian Su'a are all contracted into at least 2027, with Molo's addition to ensure the Dolphins forward pack is stable heading into next year.\n\nIt will continue to give coach Kristian Woolf - believed to be a big part of Molo's decision - a continuing and ongoing selection headache as he attempts to steer the Dolphins into the top eight.\n\nFor that to happen, it's the middle third, particularly in defence, which must improve with the Redcliffe-based side scoring more points than any other team in 2025, but failing to crack knockout footy.\n\nMolo, now 31 years of age, has played 154 NRL games across his time with the Broncos, Cowboys, Dragons and Dolphins, with the last 16 coming for the Redcliffe-based side.\n\nHe is due to return from injury in the coming weeks.