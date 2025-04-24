Next week's Women's State of Origin series opener is set to feature some new faces, with Queensland Maroons coach Tahnee Norris looking to blood four debutants.

Norris has identified Rory Owen and Jasmine Peters as her new centre and wing duo, with the pair set to shore up the Maroons' backline.

Jada Ferguson and Tavarna Papalii have also solidified their names on the teamsheet, with both women securing a bench spot for Game 1.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rookies Georgia Hannaway and Hayley Maddick have also earned a spot in the Maroons squad, however, they are currently listed in the reserves.

Norris told nrl.com.au how thrilled she is to be welcoming the soon-to-be debutants, as a few familiar faces are set to miss the clash with the New South Wales Blues.

“It's exciting times, we've had a couple of pregnancies in the team, an injury, and a retirement, so it's meant that we've had to make some changes," Norris said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It gives another opportunity for a couple of the young girls coming through, and I'm really excited to see them play."

Game I of the 2025 Women's State of Origin series will be played at Suncorp Stadium on Thursday, May 1, which will kick off Magic Round.

Queensland women's Game 1 squad

1. Tamika Upton

2. Julia Robinson

3. Shenae Ciesiolka

4. Rory Owen

5. Jasmine Peters

6. Tarry Aiken

7. Ali Brigginshaw

8. Keilee Joseph

9. Lauren Brown

10. Jessika Elliston

11. Sienna Lofipo

12. Romy Teitzel

13. Destiny Brill

14. Jada Ferguson

15. Sophie Holyman

16. Makenzie Weale

17. Tavarna Papalii

18. Georgia Hannaway

19. Chelsea Lenarduzzi

20. Hayley Maddick