Big League magazine has been confirmed to return in 2025 on four separate occasions.

Commonly referred to as 'the rugby league bible' during its run before the COVID pandemic, which saw the end of the publication, the magazine was a weekly rugby league print available at grounds and newsagents.

It featured key stories and narratives, and match programs with full team lists for all sides playing within a round.

The NRL purchased the magazine and returned it as a one-off edition for 2024 NRL and NRLW grand final day, with the State Championship also played between the NSW and QLD Cup winners.

The success of that roll out has seen the NRL lock in six editions of the popular magazine for 2025, with it to be produced for Las Vegas (Round 1), Magic Round in Brisbane, each of the State of Origin matches, and grand final day as was the case in 2024.

Fans will be able to purchase the magazine at the grounds, but can also subscribe to print or digital editions through the NRL's website.