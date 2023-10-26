A four-club race is set to break out for star Canterbury Bulldogs winger Josh Addo-Carr if they elect to move him on.

Addo-Carr's future has been under a cloud ever since an incident at the Koori Knockout which saw him lose his place in Australia's squad for the currently ongoing Pacific Championships tri-series against Samoa and New Zealand.

While the Bulldogs have publically expressed their desire to have Addo-Carr see out the remainder of his playing contract through to the end of 2025, that is no guarantee of happening.

The club may look to use him as leverage to bring in a forward, as was first floated yesterday when it was revealed a potential player swap with the Parramatta Eels in an effort to have Ryan Matterson wear blue and white has been floated.

While that may now look unlikely, Canterbury's desire to gain another impact forward for 2024 may not be finished yet, with The Sydney Morning Herald reporting that all of debut club the Wests Tigers, the struggling St George Illawarra Dragons and last year's late surprise packet the Newcastle Knights are showing interest.

It's believed the Knights are still not confident in their abilities to efficiently replace the exiting Dominic Young who will join the Sydney Roosters, and are looking at Addo-Carr for that reason.

If the Bulldogs demand a forward in a player swap, then it could see the continual reports regarding Newcastle's desire to rebalance their squad and move on at least one, if not both of the Saifiti brothers, come to fruition, although the report suggests the Knights have blocked any approach for either of the brothers at this stage.

Jacob is off-contract at the end of 2024, while Daniel is contracted for longer, but the Knights have pressing contracts to renew and extend including Bradman Best, so they will want to move quickly.

It's unclear if the Bulldogs would entertain signing any other forwards from the Knights.

The Tigers and Dragons also being in the mix is unsurprising. Both clubs have struggled enormously in recent years, with the Tigers being Addo-Carr's debut club and looking for a fresh injection of talent in the outside backs.

The Dragons also have the Feagai brothers they are attempting to bring through, and while Moses Suli and Zac Lomax occupy the centre spots with Mikaele Ravalawa cemented into one wing, there is an open spot in the backline.