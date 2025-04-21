The NRL's match review committee have handed down four charges from Round 7s Sunday games, however, players from the Gold Coast Titans, Cronulla Sharks and Newcastle Knights will all escape with fines.

In the early game, played out to a ten-point win for the Canberra Raiders over the Gold Coast Titans, the MRC were left with plenty of work to do after four players were placed on report by referee Adam Gee and bunker official Grant Atkins.

Despite the reports, Titans' edge forward Klese Haas was the only player charged by the MRC, copping a Grade 1 careless high tackle charge for his second-half shot on opposition forward Zac Hosking.

He will face a $1000 fine with an early guilty plea, or $1500 if he fights and loses in the judiciary.

The other players placed on report - Joseph Tapine, Moeaki Fotuaika and Hudson Young - all avoided sanctions from the MRC.

Three charges were handed out in the later game as the Cronulla Sharks soundly beat the Newcastle Knights, with Teig Wilton, Cameron McInnes and James Schiller all facing fines.

McInnes wasn't placed on report for his dangerous contact charge on Greg Marzhew during the second half, while Wilton and Schiller's incidents were picked up in game.

Wilton was pinged for Grade 1 dangerous contact on the returning Tyson Gamble, while Schiller was sin-binned for his careless high tackle - a decision coach Adam O'Brien didn't agree with.

The trio all have just a single offence on their rolling 12-month record maintained by the NRL judiciary, and so will only be slapped with $1000 fines for early guilty pleas, or $1500 if they fight and lose their respective charges.

Newcastle forward Thomas Cant and Cronulla centre Jesse Ramien were also placed on report during the game, but neither faces any sanctions.