Released by the Wests Tigers at the end of last season, forward Chris Faagutu has joined a new team, marking his return to the rugby league field.

Named in the Australian Schoolboys squad in 2022, Faagutu was touted for big things when he signed with the Wests Tigers the following year, but unfortunately, he never lived up to his potential.

Spending his entire tenure at the club in either the Jersey Flegg Cup or NSW Cup competitions, he was set to be promoted to the club's Top 30 roster for this season, but was released alongside Jordan Miller at the back end of 2024.

Compared to Spencer Leniu due to his hard-hitting runs off the back fence, Faagutu has now linked up with the St Marys Saints in the Sydney Shield competition - the fourth division of New South Wales rugby league.

He has been named to play on Saturday afternoon against the Wentworthville Magpies.

Initially from Queensland, he is still only 21 years old and could very well make his way back into the NRL system in the coming years.

Playing one NRL Pre-Season Challenge match in 2023, he is also a former Under-19s Queensland Maroons representative, where he played alongside Blake Mozer, Benjamin Te Kura and Jamal Shibasaki.