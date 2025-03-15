Months after announcing his retirement, former Wests Tigers playmaker Jacob Miller has signed a new deal that will allow him to continue his rugby league field and return to the field.

Retiring after three seasons in the NRL and a further 12 seasons overseas in the Super League competition, Miller will come out of retirement after signing with the Mullumbimby Giants.

Only 18 when he made his NRL debut for the Tigers in Round 4 of the 2011 NRL season. he featured in nine matches between 2011-2013 and scored two tries. He was also named the halfback in the 2011 U20s Team of the Year.

After his tenure in Australia, he moved overseas to the Super League, where he played for Hull FC (2013-14), Doncaster (2014), Wakefield Trinity (2015-22) and Castleford Tigers (2023-24), registering 281 matches before hanging up the boots.

"We are thrilled to announce the signing of our esteemed junior, Jacob Miller," a club statement read on social media.

"With an impressive 290 games of NRL and Super League experience, this marks our most significant signing to date.

"We are ecstatic to welcome back one of our own juniors to play country footy. This signing is a much-needed boost, following several challenging years. Cody is ecstatic, and Chris Anderson and Scoot share the same sentiment.

"We extend our sincerest gratitude to Jacob for this opportunity and warmly welcome his family back to the Northern Rivers. He is indeed back!"