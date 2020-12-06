New Zealand fullback Kevin Locke is keen to return to the NRL.

Fox Sports’ George Clarke reports Locke has his eye set on returning to the NRL after being sacked by Super League club Wakefield in 2016.

According to foxsports.com.au, the 31-year-old has attracted interest from the Ipswich Jets, who are a feeder club for Newcastle and Souths Logan Magpies, a feeder club for Brisbane.

Locke played 89 games for the Warriors between 2009-2014 before joining Salford and then Wakefield in the Super League.

He made eight appearances for the New Zealand national team, the last being in 2013.