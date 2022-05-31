Former Melbourne Storm winger Matt Duffie will return to the team as a Pathways coach after a long stint in rugby union.

In a newly created role, Duffie will be in charge of mentoring and developing the Storm's best young up-and-comers.

The 32-year-old announced his retirement from rugby union this past weekend.

He played 62 games for the Storm from 2010-2015, suffering injuries throughout that hampered his ability to play consistently.

Nonetheless, he was named the Storm's Rookie of the Year in 2010. He was also a key the following two seasons. Unfortunately, both ended with surgery.

Duffie missed the 2012 Grand Final due to a dislocation of the same shoulder he dislocated in 2011.

Two ACL injuries and shoulder reconstructions later, Duffie signed to the Auckland Blues super rugby team in 2016. He would go on to play 54 matches for the Blues, earning two caps for the New Zealand All-Blacks.

Melbourne Storm general manager of football Frank Ponissi said Duffie would be welcomed with open arms.

“Matt had a strong passion for improving his game as a player and we’re sure he will be a success in passing on all the knowledge he has gained as a coach to the young players in our system,” Ponissi said.

In regards to what he brings to a developmental role, Ponissi showed full support of Duffie.

"He knows the ups and downs of the game, what it takes to succeed and what it takes to fight back from adversity.

“His attitude and what he achieved here as a player is still used as an example to our players of today."