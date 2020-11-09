Former Melbourne Storm star Will Chambers is reportedly on the Newcastle Knights’ radar.

According to Nine Wide World of Sports’ The Mole, the former Queensland and Kangaroos centre is contemplating a third stint in rugby league.

The 32-year old is currently playing for rugby union side Suntory Sungoliath in Japan but is believed to be homesick and keen to finish his career in the NRL.

Chambers has played 215 NRL games for the Storm from 2007-10 and 2012-19, with a stint in rugby union in between.

A life member of the Storm, he has also represented Queensland in 13 State of Origins and Australia in seven Tests.

The report states that talks have begun through a third party and it is now a matter of getting a deal done should the Knights get under the cap.