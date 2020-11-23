Former Cronulla and Gold Coast half Albert Kelly is in line to fill the No.7 void at Red Hill as Brisbane coach Kevin Walters continues to piece his 2021 roster together, per WWOS.

The 29-year-old has spent the last six years in the English Super League with Hull Kingston Rovers and Hull FC, where he is believed to have matured and emerged as a formidable halfback in the UK.

Kelly has reportedly earned a train and trial contract with the Broncos, with Walters keen to add to his undermanned halfback stocks.

The New South Welshman is set to return to the NRL for the first time since 2014 and will hope to overcame an injured hamstring and soon return to full fitness in Queensland.