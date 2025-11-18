While the Perth Bears are yet to lock in their first signings for 2027, they're working tirelessly behind the scenes to build, with one youngster finding himself in the sights of the newest NRL franchise.

Highly-rated former Sydney Roosters and Manly Sea Eagles junior Ben Taylor is set for a major move north, joining reported Bears feeder team, Brisbane Tigers, as he eyes a full-time pathway into senior football and positions himself for the impending arrival of the Bears in 2027.

Taylor, who came through the Roosters system before a stint with the Sea Eagles, has now been recruited by the Tigers, with a senior QLD Cup opportunity on the table, a significant step in his development.

A key factor behind the shift north is the looming entry of the Bears, with Taylor viewed as a long-term prospect who fits the style and pathway the expansion bid is building toward.

The Tigers, who are expected to link up with the Bears upon their 2027 NRL entry, have been quietly assembling players who may transition into the new franchise.

Taylor becomes one of the first young guns to intentionally position himself inside the Bears' feeder system.

The Tigers are expected to formally announce the signing imminently.