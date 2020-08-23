Former Canberra coach David Furner has emerged as a candidate for the vacant St George Illawarra job, according to The Sydney Morning Herald.

Furner is currently an assistant coach at Newcastle, but previously coached the Raiders between 2009-2013.

Furner is one of the leading contenders among a wishlist that includes Anthony Griffin, Kevin Walters and Laurie Daley.

Interim coach Dean Young did no harm to his hopes of securing the role on a full-time basis after guiding the Dragons to a 28-24 win over Brisbane in his first game at the helm.

The Dragons have two winnable games coming up against the Titans and Cowboys, which could further boost Young’s prospects of landing the top job.

Roosters assistant Craig Fitzgibbon is considered by many as the best candidate without senior coaching experience and would be on the Dragons wishlist, however, he is committed to seeing out his contract at the Roosters before entering the hunt for a senior role.