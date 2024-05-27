Four years since his last game in the NRL, Kai O'Donnell is set to make his miraculous return to the NRL, having reportedly signed with a team for the 2025 season.

A former second-rower and lock for the Canberra Raiders, O'Donnell struggled to cement a regular spot in the team and would only manage four career NRL appearances.

However, he will be looking to add to this in his second stint in the NRL after spending the past three seasons overseas in the RFL Championship and Super League with the Leigh Leopards.

After reports emerged that he would be leaving his current club at the end of the season, News Corp is now reporting that he will return to Australia next season and join the North Queensland Cowboys.

Born in Brisbane, Queensland, his first contract was with the Gold Coast Titans, where he spent time competing for the Mackay Cutters and Burleigh Bears in various competitions.

Surprisingly, he has a long history with the North Queensland Cowboys, as they were the team he faced in his NRL Pre-Season debut for the Titans.

His reported signing to the Cowboys will add to an already formidable forward pack in which he will likely spend the start of next season playing in the QLD Cup before being given any first-grade opportunities.

Unfortunately, the Cowboys will lose promising youngster Kulikefu Finefeuiaki to The Dolphins next season but will gain Karl Lawton (Manly Sea Eagles). At the end of this season, the team will have 13 players off-contract.

Embed from Getty Images